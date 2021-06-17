Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Carl Desantis Sells 2,928,310 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CELH opened at $63.01 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.87 and a beta of 2.12.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Celsius from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Celsius from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.17.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 2,063.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.

