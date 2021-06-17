Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Major Shareholder Carl Desantis Sells 2,928,310 Shares

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:CELH opened at $63.01 on Thursday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $83.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 572.87 and a beta of 2.12.
Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Celsius by 2,063.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 183,200 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the first quarter valued at about $346,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $811,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Celsius in the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.
Celsius Company Profile
Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. The company offers its beverages in various flavors, including carbonated orange, wild berry, cola, grape, kiwi-guava, and watermelon; and non-carbonated green tea raspberry/acai, green tea/peach mango, green tea/grapefruit melon, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream, as well as sparkling grapefruit, cucumber lime, and orange pomegranate under the Celsius name.
