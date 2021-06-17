Swiss National Bank Has $2.09 Million Holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in ProPetro were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 292,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,222 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in ProPetro by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 83,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProPetro during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PUMP. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.83.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $354,180.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 98,809 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,109 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUMP opened at $11.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 3.34. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.33.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Featured Article: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.