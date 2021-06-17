Swiss National Bank Raises Stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 231.7% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $164,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

VNDA stock opened at $19.49 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.67. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 7.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VNDA. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, Director Phaedra Chrousos sold 2,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $40,130.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,969.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

