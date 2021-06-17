The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 286 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 85.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,514,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,474,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677,663 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in PagerDuty by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,193,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,377,000 after purchasing an additional 833,519 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 12.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,646,000 after purchasing an additional 790,479 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at $31,991,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,065,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,450,000 after buying an additional 407,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PD opened at $40.47 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $58.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.75.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $334,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 22,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.59, for a total value of $933,279.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,465 shares of company stock worth $2,777,349. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.42.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

