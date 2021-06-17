Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,076 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Rackspace Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

RXT opened at $20.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion and a PE ratio of -14.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.35. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.25 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 9.41% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $725.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rackspace Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Rackspace Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.95.

In other news, Director Dhiren R. Fonseca sold 26,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $552,452.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $809,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amar Maletira purchased 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $99,980.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,347,020.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 14,798 shares of company stock worth $274,954 and have sold 59,326 shares worth $1,165,229. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

