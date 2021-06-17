The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 5,404 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) by 360.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,404 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BTG. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in B2Gold by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,416,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after acquiring an additional 6,534 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in B2Gold in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in B2Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTG opened at $4.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.88. B2Gold Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55.

B2Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. B2Gold had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 20.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

BTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $10.25 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from $9.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of B2Gold from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.75 target price on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.89.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 81% interest in the Kiaka Project in Burkina Faso. In addition, it has a portfolio of other evaluation and exploration assets in Mali, Burkina Faso, Namibia, Uzbekistan, and Finland.

