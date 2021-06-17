The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $28,000 in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR)

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF (BATS:FLDR) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLDR. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF by 2,638.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 162,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 156,757 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $204,000.

BATS FLDR opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.78.

