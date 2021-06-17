Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 11,819 Shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 127.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,819 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 43.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLI shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 13,023 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total transaction of $622,759.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 161,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,717,526.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 186,093 shares of company stock worth $8,431,033 over the last three months. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLI opened at $46.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.60. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.51 and a 52-week high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

