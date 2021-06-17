Rhumbline Advisers Sells 50,471 Shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 67.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,824 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 50,471 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Arch Resources were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,333 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 69,608 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,659 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.33.

NYSE:ARCH opened at $54.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $834.75 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 1.06. Arch Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $61.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.09.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The energy company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $357.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.40 million. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 22.91% and a negative return on equity of 31.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.64) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

