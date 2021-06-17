Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.08 Million Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics were worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,418,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,744,000 after purchasing an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,236,000 after buying an additional 221,019 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,047,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,858,000 after acquiring an additional 321,788 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,863,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 199,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,882,000 after acquiring an additional 49,619 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $35.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.79 and a beta of 1.21. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.77 and a 1 year high of $55.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.82.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. As a group, research analysts forecast that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Biotech Aps Wg sold 116,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $4,223,373.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,306,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $155,848,398.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total transaction of $186,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 285,471 shares of company stock valued at $9,946,349. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on YMAB shares. Bank of America raised Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.38.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.