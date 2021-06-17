SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,272 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.06% of SiTime worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SiTime during the first quarter worth $75,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in SiTime in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in SiTime by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SITM opened at $118.25 on Thursday. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $42.01 and a 1 year high of $151.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.50 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.11.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 5.16% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SITM shares. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their price target on SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. SiTime presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.83.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $1,943,797.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 9,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $851,909.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,369 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,408 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

