Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Camden National were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Camden National by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,247,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,623,000 after purchasing an additional 41,682 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Camden National by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,256,000 after buying an additional 11,183 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Camden National by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,606,000 after acquiring an additional 39,924 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Camden National by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 140,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Camden National by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 22,631 shares in the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CAC opened at $48.14 on Thursday. Camden National Co. has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $49.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.83 million. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Camden National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

CAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

