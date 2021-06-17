WPP (NYSE:WPP) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of WPP in a report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.00.

WPP opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. WPP has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $72.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WPP by 2.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 557,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,903 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in WPP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,470,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of WPP by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 440,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WPP by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 408,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 1,187.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 389,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 359,153 shares in the last quarter. 4.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

