H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) Receives Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

HRB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on H&R Block from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE HRB opened at $23.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77. H&R Block has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.11 by $0.05. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 178.12% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that H&R Block will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HRB. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 900,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,622,000 after buying an additional 95,188 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in H&R Block in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,387,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in H&R Block in the first quarter worth about $1,625,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,375,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of H&R Block by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

