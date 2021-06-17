JMP Securities Raises Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $10.00

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) had its price objective lifted by JMP Securities from $9.75 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NLY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Annaly Capital Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.97.

NYSE:NLY opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.23. Annaly Capital Management has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $9.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.44%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.00%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 245.9% in the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 59.2% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. 41.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

