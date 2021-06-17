Zacks Investment Research Upgrades RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The Company owns, develops, acquires, manages and leases regional malls, community shopping centers and single tenant properties. RPT Realty, formerly known as Ramco-Gershenson Properties Trust, is based in New York, United States. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating on shares of RPT Realty in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.20.

Shares of RPT opened at $13.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1,365.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 3.59. RPT Realty has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $14.00.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. RPT Realty had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RPT Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $5,135,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 1,002.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,051,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,703 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter worth $294,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at about $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

