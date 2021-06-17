Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landec Corp. engages in designing, developing, manufacturing and selling of products for food and biomaterials markets and license technology applications. Its operating segment consists of Packaged Fresh Vegetables, Food Export and Biomaterials. Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment includes marketing and packing specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruit and vegetables. Food Export segment consists of sale of whole commodity fruit and vegetable product. Biomaterials segment sells products utilizing hyaluronan, a naturally occurring polysaccharide which is distributed in the extracellular matrix of connective tissues in both animals and humans. Landec Corp. is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research raised Landec from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Landec from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.00.

Shares of LNDC opened at $11.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.66. Landec has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 241.20 and a beta of 1.07.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $137.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that Landec will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 72,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $726,600.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles bought 9,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $95,490.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,152 shares in the company, valued at $479,062.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 112,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,710. Company insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after purchasing an additional 615,069 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Landec by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,679,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,798,000 after buying an additional 559,733 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Landec by 255.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 462,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after acquiring an additional 332,295 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Landec by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after acquiring an additional 151,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in Landec by 563.3% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 127,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 108,348 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

