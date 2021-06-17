Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other research firms have also commented on NIU. TheStreet lowered shares of Niu Technologies from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Niu Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Niu Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NIU stock opened at $31.99 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 91.40, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.73. Niu Technologies has a 12 month low of $12.54 and a 12 month high of $53.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Niu Technologies during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Niu Technologies in the first quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells smart electric-scooters in the People's Republic of China. The company offers NQi, MQi, UQi, and Gova series e-scooters; RQi and TQi series urban commuter electric motorcycles; NIU Aero series professional mountain and road bicycles; and NIU kick-scooter series kick-scooter and other micro-mobility solutions under the NIU brand name.

