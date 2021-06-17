Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kura Sushi USA Inc. operates as a restaurant. The Company offers nigiri, roll, hand roll, gunkan and desserts. Kura Sushi USA Inc. is based in Irvine, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $30.00) on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.40.

Shares of NASDAQ KRUS opened at $36.81 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.49. Kura Sushi USA has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $43.78. The stock has a market cap of $309.87 million, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78). The company had revenue of $9.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 65.41%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kura Sushi USA will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 28.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

