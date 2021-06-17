Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys New Position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,785,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,601 shares during the last quarter. Robecosam AG grew its position in XPeng by 191.6% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 3,995,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,106,000 after buying an additional 2,625,000 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of XPeng in the fourth quarter valued at $79,740,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 2,497.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,828,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,757,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of XPeng by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,484,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,379 shares in the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XPEV stock opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion and a PE ratio of -25.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.07. XPeng Inc. has a one year low of $17.11 and a one year high of $74.49.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 616.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that XPeng Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. VTB Capital upgraded shares of XPeng from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of XPeng from $50.00 to $50.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura initiated coverage on XPeng in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. XPeng presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.28.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

