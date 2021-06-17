Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,600 Shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Morphic were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Morphic by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at about $291,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORF opened at $64.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.80 and a beta of 1.19. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.88 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.25.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 116.24% and a negative return on equity of 26.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total value of $961,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,754.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 16,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.45, for a total value of $1,055,110.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 520,624 shares of company stock valued at $27,598,535 over the last ninety days. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morphic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

