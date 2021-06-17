Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Gap Up to $34.00

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.00, but opened at $35.06. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 29,207 shares trading hands.
SAVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.72.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,456,000 after purchasing an additional 387,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,668,000 after buying an additional 561,861 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,504,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after buying an additional 121,712 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,962,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)
Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.
Read More: Straddles
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.