Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Shares Gap Up to $34.00

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.00, but opened at $35.06. Spirit Airlines shares last traded at $34.16, with a volume of 29,207 shares trading hands.

SAVE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.72.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.63) by $0.15. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 34.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.67%. The firm had revenue of $461.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.86) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,456,000 after purchasing an additional 387,536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,841,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,668,000 after buying an additional 561,861 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,504,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Spirit Airlines by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,586,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,544,000 after buying an additional 121,712 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,962,000. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE)

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 78 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a fleet of 157 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 31 A319ceos, 64 A320ceos, 32 A320neos, and 30 A321ceos. It offers tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

