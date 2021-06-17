Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $811,000 Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 16.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 166,305 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 54.8% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 325,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,665,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 56,342 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,986,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after purchasing an additional 51,758 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $18.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.30. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.49 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The company has a market capitalization of $948.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $62.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.17 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from Lakeland Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is 47.79%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James raised Lakeland Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

