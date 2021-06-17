Rhumbline Advisers Sells 978 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,206 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of Nicolet Bankshares worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,400,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.79. The firm has a market cap of $752.10 million, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.68. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.81 and a fifty-two week high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 30.93%. The business had revenue of $51.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.60 million. Analysts expect that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

