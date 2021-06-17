Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) by 31.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,279 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.10% of National Presto Industries worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NPK. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in National Presto Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the first quarter worth $101,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Presto Industries by 76.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,621 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Burney Co. raised its position in National Presto Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,123 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in National Presto Industries by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NPK stock opened at $102.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.03 million, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.67. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.49 and a 1-year high of $117.87.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $81.03 million during the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 13.42%.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries Inc provides housewares and small appliances, and defense and safety products primarily in North America. The company's Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control single thermostatic control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric tea kettles; electric knife sharpeners; various kitchen gadgets; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.

