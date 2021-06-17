Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 19.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,300 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Stoneridge were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRI. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Stoneridge by 243.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Stoneridge in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research raised Stoneridge from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $32.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $887.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.95 and a beta of 1.46. Stoneridge, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $38.20.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.09. Stoneridge had a negative return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $193.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stoneridge Profile

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

