Alliancebernstein L.P. Buys 2,590 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.11% of Myers Industries worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MYE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Myers Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,710,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Myers Industries by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,582,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $116,001,000 after buying an additional 187,140 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Myers Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,242,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,202,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,764,000 after acquiring an additional 148,367 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after acquiring an additional 93,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.68. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $23.98.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 4.86%. The firm had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.53%.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

