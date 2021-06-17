Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 5,610 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 5,610 ($73.30) price objective from investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 6.01% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on RIO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,090 ($66.50) to GBX 5,740 ($74.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a GBX 5,100 ($66.63) target price on Rio Tinto Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,610 ($99.43) target price on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,550 ($72.51) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,923.85 ($77.40).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,969 ($77.99) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £96.64 billion and a PE ratio of 14.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,113.46. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 6,069 ($79.29) per share, for a total transaction of £364.14 ($475.75).

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

