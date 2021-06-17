Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 8,116 Shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLGV) by 93.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,116 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000.

Shares of FLGV opened at $24.03 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.01. Franklin Liberty U.S. Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.81 and a one year high of $25.64.

