Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Stake Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 46,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 250,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,960,000 after buying an additional 23,519 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 20.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HQH opened at $25.25 on Thursday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $26.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.92%.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

