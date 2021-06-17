Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 1,298.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter valued at $203,000. 96.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $50.00 on Thursday. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $16.08 and a one year high of $63.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -19.01, a PEG ratio of 6.17 and a beta of 2.28.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.82.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $254,669.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at $222,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

