Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,654 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 74.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the first quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interface during the first quarter worth $302,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Interface in the fourth quarter valued at $5,335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of TILE opened at $15.79 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.39. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.88 and a 12 month high of $17.11. The company has a market capitalization of $931.82 million, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 2.10.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.48%.

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

