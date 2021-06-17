Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $419,000 Holdings in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 28.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,774 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MGLN. Chicago Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,655,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Health by 52.1% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Magellan Health by 8.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Magellan Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Magellan Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGLN opened at $94.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.21. Magellan Health, Inc. has a one year low of $67.67 and a one year high of $95.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.67. Magellan Health had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

