Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 111,654 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in Bausch Health Companies by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 775,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after purchasing an additional 118,495 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $22.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Bausch Health Companies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $29.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total value of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159 in the last quarter. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

