Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 227,717 Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,290 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 227,717 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wipro were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,941,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,902 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Wipro by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,479,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,657,000 after purchasing an additional 392,567 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 448.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 399,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 326,733 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wipro by 160.9% in the fourth quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 521,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,944,000 after buying an additional 321,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Wipro in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,102,000. 2.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $8.10 on Thursday. Wipro Limited has a fifty-two week low of $3.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.45.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wipro Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup raised Wipro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nomura raised Wipro from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Wipro from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.23 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Wipro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.12.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

