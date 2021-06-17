Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,154 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 5,405 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Momo were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Momo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,610,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Momo by 555.9% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,418 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 15,610 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP grew its stake in Momo by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 31,576 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Momo by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Momo by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 59.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $15.07 on Thursday. Momo Inc. has a one year low of $12.52 and a one year high of $22.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.55.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The information services provider reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.57. Momo had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Momo Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th.

MOMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Momo from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Momo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.10 to $19.30 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.47.

Momo Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services. The company's Momo mobile application connects people and facilitates interactions based on location and interests; and various recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, and social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as live chats and mobile karaoke experience.

