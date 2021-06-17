Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $394,000 in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,907 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRIM. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primoris Services by 609.5% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Primoris Services in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the fourth quarter worth $226,000. 88.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. Primoris Services Co. has a twelve month low of $15.03 and a twelve month high of $41.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.41. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm had revenue of $818.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.71%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.20.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

