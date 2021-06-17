Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Upgraded by JP Morgan Cazenove to Overweight

JP Morgan Cazenove upgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BCS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Barclays from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Barclays from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Barclays to an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of BCS opened at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.30. The company has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.62. Barclays has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $10.78.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Barclays had a return on equity of 4.18% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. On average, analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Barclays by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 171,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 87,615 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the 1st quarter valued at $2,634,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Barclays by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,443,000 after acquiring an additional 386,525 shares during the period. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

