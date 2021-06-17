Financial Review: Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) & Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX)

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) and Winland (OTCMKTS:WELX) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Crawford United and Winland’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crawford United 8.21% 19.74% 6.81% Winland N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Crawford United and Winland, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crawford United 0 0 1 0 3.00 Winland 0 0 0 0 N/A

Crawford United presently has a consensus price target of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.69%. Given Crawford United’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Crawford United is more favorable than Winland.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Winland shares are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of Crawford United shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.1% of Winland shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Crawford United has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Winland has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crawford United and Winland’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crawford United $85.07 million 1.16 $5.84 million $1.76 16.48 Winland N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crawford United has higher revenue and earnings than Winland.

Summary

Crawford United beats Winland on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Crawford United Company Profile

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, and internationally. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment also provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions. The Commercial Air Handling segment designs, manufactures, and installs large-scale commercial, institutional, and industrial custom air handling solutions under the FactoryBilt and SiteBilt brand names. Its customers include health care, education, pharmaceutical, and industrial manufacturing markets. The Industrial Hose segment is involved in the manufacture of flexible interlocking metal hoses primarily to heavy-duty truck manufacturers and aftermarket suppliers, as well as to the agricultural, industrial, and petrochemical markets; and distribution of silicone and hydraulic hoses to the agriculture and general industrial markets. It also exports its products. The company was formerly known as Hickok Incorporated and changed its name to Crawford United Corporation in May 2019. Crawford United Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

Winland Company Profile

Winland Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides critical condition monitoring products to the security industry. Its products are used to protect against loss of assets due to damage from water, excess humidity, extremes of temperature, and loss of power. The company offers EnviroAlert, which monitors temperature, humidity, and/or water presence in critical environments; TempAlert, a temperature monitoring device for residential and commercial environments through security systems; WaterBug, a water presence and leak detection system; and Power-Out Alert, a power outage detector. It also provides INSIGHT, an automated cloud-based platform that offers early alerting, reporting, and logging services designed to ensure regulatory compliance. The company offers its products through a network of distributors, dealers, security installers, and integrators for healthcare, pharmaceutical, foodservice, and manufacturing industries, as well as for research facilities. Winland Holdings Corporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Mankato, Minnesota.

