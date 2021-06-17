KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) Given New $2.00 Price Target at Roth Capital

KushCo (OTCMKTS:KSHB) had its price target cut by Roth Capital from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KushCo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KushCo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.67.
OTCMKTS:KSHB opened at $0.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $140.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.60. KushCo has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.99.
KushCo Company Profile
KushCo Holdings, Inc markets and sells packaging products, vaporizers, solvents, accessories, and branding solutions to customers operating in the regulated medical and adult recreational cannabis and hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) industries in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its principal products include bottles, jars, bags, tubes, containers, vape cartridges, vape batteries and accessories, labels and processing supplies, solvents, natural products, stainless steel tanks, and custom branded anti-counterfeit and authentication labels.
Further Reading: NASDAQ
Receive News & Ratings for KushCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KushCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.