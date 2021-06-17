Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Randstad Holding NV operates as a global provider of HR services including temporary staffing, permanent placement, recruitment of middle and senior managers, on site consulting, seconded specialists and specialized HR services. Its staffing segment service comprise of temporary staffing, permanent placement and (high-volume) specialties; the inhouse service segment specializes in the provision of high-volume, skilled flexible labor; aimed at improving labor flexibility, retention, productivity and efficiency while HR solutions & managed services segment offers a comprehensive range of HR project management, HR management and HR consultancy services. The Company also recruits supervisors, managers, professionals, interim specialists and consultants with professional qualifications for middle and senior management positions. Randstad Holding NV is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reissued a sell rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Randstad from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Randstad from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Randstad in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.00.

Shares of RANJY opened at $39.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.02. Randstad has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $40.44.

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Randstad had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Randstad will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

