BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG)

BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Passage Bio from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.03.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

Passage Bio stock opened at $14.44 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.58. Passage Bio has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $779.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.52.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). As a group, analysts forecast that Passage Bio will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Richard Steven Morris purchased 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $30,003.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PASG. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,697,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Passage Bio by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,468,000 after acquiring an additional 787,946 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,811,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Passage Bio by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Highline Capital Management L.P. now owns 870,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,224,000 after acquiring an additional 268,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Passage Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

Recommended Story: Put Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.