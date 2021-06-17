Analysts Expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $289.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) to report sales of $289.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Construction Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $299.52 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $272.76 million. Construction Partners posted sales of $217.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Construction Partners will report full year sales of $978.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $977.00 million to $979.57 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Construction Partners.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $179.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.24 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 4.46%. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROAD. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Construction Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Construction Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Construction Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In related news, CAO Todd Keith Andrews sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 1,196.7% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,731,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,736,000 after buying an additional 1,597,941 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $25,186,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,599,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,553,000 after buying an additional 577,474 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,245,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,744,000 after buying an additional 337,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Construction Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $8,144,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ROAD opened at $34.08 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 49.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $15.46 and a 1 year high of $36.58.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

