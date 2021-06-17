Citigroup Initiates Coverage on ITT (NYSE:ITT)

Investment analysts at Citigroup began coverage on shares of ITT (NYSE:ITT) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ITT. Oppenheimer raised their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price target on ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen raised their price target on ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

NYSE ITT opened at $92.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.25, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.85. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $698.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 2.94%. ITT’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 36.4% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

