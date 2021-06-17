International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,220,000 shares, an increase of 52.3% from the May 13th total of 801,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 195,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.2 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $29,299,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Bancshares by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,706,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $311,299,000 after purchasing an additional 473,677 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP raised its stake in International Bancshares by 204.8% during the 4th quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 681,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,529,000 after purchasing an additional 458,118 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $18,722,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in International Bancshares by 1,424.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 129,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 121,126 shares during the last quarter. 61.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBOC opened at $47.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.28. International Bancshares has a 1 year low of $25.21 and a 1 year high of $53.06.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 8.47%.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares Corporation, a multibank financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans. The company also provides international banking services, including letters of credit, commercial and industrial loans, and foreign exchange services.

