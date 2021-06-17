BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Up 51.0% in May

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 74,600 shares, an increase of 51.0% from the May 13th total of 49,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 128,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of DSU stock opened at $11.46 on Thursday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $9.19 and a 52-week high of $11.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0605 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 86,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 204.0% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 4,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.