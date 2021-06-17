SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SGS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

SGSOY opened at $31.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.61. SGS has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $31.75.

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

