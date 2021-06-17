SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SGS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of SGS in a report on Monday, April 26th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded SGS from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SGS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.00.

SGSOY opened at $31.19 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58 and a beta of 0.61. SGS has a 12-month low of $23.76 and a 12-month high of $31.75.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

