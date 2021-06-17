OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Raised to $77.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its price target increased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KIDS has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Shares of NASDAQ KIDS opened at $62.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $38.01 and a 1 year high of $64.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.41.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 50.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. Analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 3,209 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $192,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,468,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,512,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,505,000 after purchasing an additional 878,916 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,155,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,343,000 after purchasing an additional 26,987 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 999,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,236,000 after purchasing an additional 110,290 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 66.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 682,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,289,000 after purchasing an additional 271,528 shares during the period. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its position in OrthoPediatrics by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 582,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,039,000 after purchasing an additional 86,709 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

