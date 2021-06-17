JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) in a research report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carpenter Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

CRS stock opened at $42.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Carpenter Technology has a 12-month low of $15.90 and a 12-month high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.53 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.06% and a negative net margin of 19.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carpenter Technology will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Carpenter Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Carpenter Technology’s payout ratio is presently 36.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 118,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $755,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 38,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Carpenter Technology by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,480,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after buying an additional 370,045 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools, and metal powders and parts.

