Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s (DB) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DB has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.00.

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $13.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.78. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $15.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 4.65%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the first quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

